Immigration returns aren’t at ‘record levels’ under Labour

This is not correct, based on official returns data. Neither the overall number of immigration returns nor the number of enforced returns carried out during Labour’s first year in office is a record for a 12-month period.

There have been record levels of returns of people who have no legal right to be here and record levels of deportations under Labour.

“We’ve seen record levels of returns of people who have no legal right to be here, record levels of deportations, thanks to this home secretary.”

On Sky News on Wednesday the health secretary Wes Streeting MP claimed there’d been “record levels” of immigration returns and deportations, thanks to current home secretary Yvette Cooper MP.

This isn’t correct, based on the government’s own figures.

During Labour’s first year in office (between 5 July 2024 and 4 July 2025) a total of 35,052 returns of people with no legal right to be in the UK took place.

Because this figure was published on an ad-hoc basis we don’t have data to directly compare it with the same exact period in previous years, but official immigration statistics show that this figure is not a record for the number of immigration returns for a 12-month period, going back to 2004 when this data series began.

Between 2008 and 2017 total returns over a 12-month period were consistently above 35,000, peaking at around 47,000 in 2012.

For a more direct comparison, we can use official figures for the year ending June, which most closely overlaps with Labour’s first year in office.

These figures show that the 35,833 returns in the year ending June 2025 was the highest number over this period since 2017, but not a “record”.

We’ve also found no single quarter during Labour’s first year in office in which a “record” number of returns were carried out.