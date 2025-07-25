Has Labour carried out ‘record deportations’?

We can’t find evidence for this. Most immigration returns over the past year weren’t technically deportations, and neither the total number of returns nor the number of enforced returns during Labour’s first year in office represents a record over a 12-month period.

Labour MP Mike Tapp has claimed the government has carried out “record deportations”.

We’ve frequently seen MPs and ministers using the word “deportations” when referring to all immigration returns.

But as we’ve explained before, not all immigration returns are “deportations”, and we don’t actually know how many meet the official definition of a deportation.

The Home Office defines deportations as “a specific subset of returns which are enforced either following a criminal conviction or when it is judged that a person’s removal from the UK is conducive to the public good”.

We do know, however, that enforced returns—the category of returns which includes deportations—account for a minority (26%) of all returns carried out under Labour during its first year in office.

We’ve asked Mr Tapp about his claim and will update this article if we receive a response. We’ve previously contacted Mr Tapp about an inaccurate claim he made about the government’s record on deportations earlier this year, but did not receive a response.

MPs should use statistics transparently and with all relevant context and caveats, and quickly rectify oversights when they occur.