UN has not issued a directive to create a ‘one world government’

29 April 2024

This is not true. No such document has been issued by the UN.

A document outlines a United Nations directive that includes renaming member states, merging countries in Europe and the US ‘handing over’ its military and police to UN control.

A post circulating on Facebook claims the United Nations (UN) has issued a directive that will create a “One-World-Government” and a single military, and ban organ transplants for the over-50s, amongst other things, on 4 July 2025.

It includes screenshots of a four-page document which claims that the UN will rename countries, prohibit “all forms of religion and religious beliefs” and the sale of alcohol and take control of “all nuclear, biological, and chemical weaponry”. Some posts link to PDFs of the document.

But this document is not a genuine one issued by the UN and does not appear on its website. A spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General told Full Fact “everything about the post is false. 100% false”.

The document also claims “all United Nations States will forthwith be known by there [sic] new name and corresponding number” and that “those with diseases or deformities (to include children and infants) that preclude future possibilities for work and enhancement to their locales, with [sic] have approved euthanasia used, depending on the individual, circumstances, and abilities”.

One clue that the document isn’t official is that it includes a number of spelling mistakes, including spelling United Nations as “Untied Nations” at one point.

The UN can uphold international law using its courts and tribunals, and approve peacekeeping missions and impose sanctions, amongst other actions.

In its 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the UN reaffirms “that every State has, and shall freely exercise, full permanent sovereignty over all its wealth, natural resources and economic activity”.

Full Fact has previously debunked similarly false claims that the UN plans to abolish private land ownership and introduce a worldwide social credit system, a global military and mandatory vaccines.

Claims like these can spread quickly online and be difficult to contain. They can cause unnecessary fear about the future and falsely undermine trust in international organisations.

