Bugaboo is not selling £2 pushchairs

This is not a genuine offer. Bugaboo has confirmed it is not associated with these Facebook posts.

According to several Facebook posts, you can claim a Bugaboo pushchair for £2 by completing a survey.

Posts circulating on Facebook claim users can buy a pushchair from the brand Bugaboo for only £2 by completing a survey, but this is not a genuine deal.

One Facebook post shares a photo of a buggy alongside a receipt supposedly showing its purchase for this amount. It has been shared with the caption: “DO NOT rush into buying a stroller for your little one until you read this!!! My sister, who works at Bugaboo, told me that you can fill out a little survey and get Butterfly Travel Strollers for only £2!”

The post includes a link to a webpage that resembles the real Bugaboo site. It says “Warehouse Clearance”, and shows three questions to be completed in order to claim the pushchair. After following the instructions on the webpage, users are asked for their personal information and card details.

But this is not a genuine deal affiliated with the buggy brand. Bugaboo confirmed to Full Fact that it is not associated with these posts. We could see no such promotions on Bugaboo’s official website or social media accounts.

Another clue that the deal is not genuine is that the buttons on the menu bar of the webpage linked to in the posts don’t work. The webpage’s URL is also not the same as the official Bugaboo’s website address, and it misspells the company as “Bogaboo”.

Other posts sharing the same link with almost identical wording and photos have been shared elsewhere, including by accounts based in Sydney, Australia and Wellington, New Zealand.

This is not the first time we’ve written about posts promoting fake deals from retailers, including those that link to similar webpages asking users to complete a survey and submit card details.

It is always worth double-checking whether posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true actually are. One way to verify this is to see whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a long post history.