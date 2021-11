Dominic Raab didn’t say he watched Peppa Pig with his parents when he was young

What was claimed Dominic Raab said he watched Peppa Pig with his parents when he was young, even though it first aired in May 2004, when he was 30. Our verdict This appears to be a misquote from an interview where Mr Raab said he watched Peppa Pig with his children when they were younger.

A number of Facebook posts have shared a screengrab of a (since deleted) tweet claiming that the deputy prime minister and justice secretary Dominic Raab said he watched Peppa Pig “with his parents when he was young”, even though the children’s TV show first aired in 2004 when he would have been 30.

The tweet actually appears to be a misquote from a recent TV interview.

During an appearance on Sky News on 24 November, Mr Raab was asked about a speech the Prime Minister recently gave to the Confederation of British Industry, in which Boris Johnson spoke about Peppa Pig.

Mr Raab said: “Peppa Pig—many of your viewers will have watched it either as grandparents or parents. I watched it with my boys when they were younger, but it’s actually a huge British export.”

Mr Raab also confirmed he had visited the theme park Peppa Pig World with his children when they were younger, but did not suggest at any point that he had watched the show himself when he was young.

