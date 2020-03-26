Anyone can make an Extinction Rebellion sticker

We’re fighting bad information about Covid-19, and we need your help.

Right now, we really need your help. Since news of the new coronavirus was announced, we've been tackling false claims around it, and bringing good information to readers across the UK.

Can you join our supporters in helping tackle bad information about the new coronavirus?

Our mission at Full Fact is to fight the causes and consequences of bad information – to our health, our communities and our democracy.

This work is made possible thanks to our generous community of supporters. But we’ve seen a lot of bad information, shared in confusion and fear. Unofficial advice and hearsay can cause serious damage - preventing treatment and diagnosis, and furthering its spread. That's why we're asking for your help today.

With our health services stretched and the news changing rapidly, your support will ensure more people can access safe and accurate information, clearing up the confusion caused by rumours and hearsay.

If you believe more people deserve good information about the new coronavirus, can you help us?

Yes, I’ll become a supporter