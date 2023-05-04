Image of plane underwater doesn’t show missing MH370

4 May 2023

The picture is of a purposely submerged Lockheed Martin aircraft that divers can visit off the coast of Jordan. The MH370 aircraft has not been found, though debris thought to belong to it has been found on the beaches west of the Indian Ocean.

A photo shows that Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 has been found in the ocean with no human remains.

A tweet with a picture of a plane’s cockpit underwater claims: “Malaysia Airplane MH370 that disappeared 9 years ago has been found under ocean with no human skeleton [sic]. The plane had 239 passengers on board.”

The tweet has over 15,000 shares. It’s also been shared on Facebook.

But the image is not of the Malaysia Airlines plane that went missing in 2014. Instead, it shows a Lockheed Martin L1011 Tristar aircraft that was purposely sunk off the coast of Jordan in 2019 to create an artificial reef and diving site.

The photo appears to be a screenshot of a video of that plane published on Instagram by a diving centre in Aqaba, Jordan, near the site of the wreck.

Other videos of the aircraft taken from different angles show that it is the sunken Lockheed Martin plane.

Flight MH370, which had 239 passengers and crew on board when it went missing between take off in Kuala Lumpur and its expected destination in Beijing, has not been found in its entirety, though several pieces of debris believed to be part of it have been discovered washed up on beaches in several countries west of the Indian Ocean.