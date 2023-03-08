Facebook post about dog ‘injured in a hit-and-run’ is a hoax

8 March 2023

The post is a hoax. It uses an image from a 2020 news article about an injured dog in the US.

An injured dog has been found after a hit-and-run in Bexleyheath in south-east London.

A Facebook post (warning: contains distressing image) claims an injured dog has been found in Bexleyheath in south-east London, and asks people to “bump this post” to help find the dog’s owner.

However, the post is a hoax.

The post, which appeared in a local community group on 1 March, reads: “Hello. If anyone is looking for this sweet boy, found him lying on the side road in #bexleyheath He was hit by a car in a hit and run incident. I took him to the vet he is not chipped I know someone is looking for him. Please bump this post to help me find the owner. [sic]”

The image accompanying the post shows a small white dog with blood on its fur. However, a reverse image search shows that the photo actually comes from a local news article about a dog injured in a hit-and-run in New Jersey in the US in May 2020.

The post’s comments section has been disabled, which Derbyshire Police have previously warned is a sign posts like this may be fake.

Full Fact has previously fact checked many similar posts about injured dogs, a lost puppy, missing people and abandoned babies.

We’ve seen a number of instances where these sorts of posts are edited after reaching a lot of people, so they instead advertise surveys or housing websites.