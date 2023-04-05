No evidence John D. Rockefeller wrote ‘secret covenant’ about poisoning the public

5 April 2023

There is no evidence the text, which first appeared online in 2002 after being submitted anonymously to a financial advice website, had anything to do with Mr Rockefeller.

A video posted to Facebook claims that the late American businessman John D. Rockefeller published a “secret covenant” in which he apparently alludes to a secretive plan to “poison” the public “wherever they turn”.

In the video, a woman reads aloud from what appears to be a manifesto-like note allegedly written by Mr Rockefeller, part of which says: “We will use soft metals, ageing accelerators and sedatives in food and water, as well as in the air. They will be covered in poisons wherever they turn. The soft metals will make them lose their minds, we will promise to find a cure from our many funds, and yet we will give them more poison.”

But there’s no evidence this “secret covenant” was written by Mr Rockefeller. As other fact checkers have written, versions of this note have been circulating online for more than 20 years—having first appeared on a financial advice website in 2002, after it was reportedly sent into the site anonymously.

A note on the Bankindex website, at the bottom of a much longer version of the “secret covenant” than that which appears in the Facebook video, says: “The Bankindex editorial staff thanks you for all your e-mails regarding this piece, but we do NOT know who he or she is. The piece came in through one of our forms and the Author left an unusable e-mail address.”

There is no mention at all of Mr Rockefeller in the original version of the “covenant”, and no evidence to suggest the lengthy message originated with the billionaire. The Rockefeller family are frequent subjects of conspiracy theories, which we have written about a number of times before.

While it does not name the conspiracy theories directly, the text appears to allude to conspiratorial claims such as chemtrails—an incorrect belief (which we have written about many times before) that chemicals are being released deliberately from aircraft in order to either poison or control the population in some way, or control the weather.

The “covenant” also refers to “poisons” hidden in food, drink, clothing and beauty products. The person in the video reads: “Chemical poisons will be absorbed through the skin of idiots who believe that certain hygiene and beauty products presented by great actors and musicians will be eternal youth to their faces and bodies, and through their thirsty and hungry mouths we will destroy their minds and systems of internal organs, reproduction.

“However, their children will be born as disabled and deformed, and we will hide this information. The poisons will be hidden in everything around them in what they drink, eat, breathe, and wear.”

While there have been recent high-profile cases of issues such as water being left undrinkable due to contamination—most notably in Flint, Michigan—there is no evidence to suggest that the water supply is being deliberately poisoned. We’ve written about misinformation regarding localised claims that water is being “poisoned” before.

The video isn’t specific about how the public could be harmed through food, clothes or beauty products, but again there is no evidence to suggest there is a secretive plot to poison the population through these things.

Before a cosmetic product is made available to the public in Great Britain, it must have undergone a safety assessment and the manufacturers must provide detailed information on the safety of the manufacturing process.