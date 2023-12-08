One of Lee Rigby’s murderers has not been killed in prison

8 December 2023
What was claimed

One of Lee Rigby’s killers, Michael Adebolajo, has been killed in prison.

Our verdict

This is false.

A post with over 1,000 shares on X (formerly Twitter) has claimed that one of Lee Rigby’s killers, Michael Adebolajo, has been killed in prison. The claim has also been shared on Facebook.

One post claims: “Lee Rigby's killer, Michael Adebolajo, has been killed inside HMP Woodhill. Reports suggest a convicted drug dealer stabbed him over 50 times.”

The Ministry of Justice confirmed to Full Fact that this is not true.

Fusilier Lee Rigby was murdered in Woolwich in 2013 by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale. In 2014, Adebolajo was sentenced to a whole-life term and Adebowale was jailed for a minimum of 45 years. 

We often see posts falsely claiming that high-profile prisoners have been injured or killed in prison. Most recently we’ve checked similar viral claims about convicted child serial killer Lucy Letby, the police officer who killed Sarah Everard, Wayne Couzens, and the father of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was convicted for his son’s murder.

Image courtesy of John Cameron

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because he has not been killed in prison.

Related fact checks

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.