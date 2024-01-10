Sir Lindsay Hoyle did not announce to the House of Commons that the Palestinian flag was to be flown outside Parliament

10 January 2024

This isn’t what happened. There are no plans for the Speaker to meet the head of the Palestinian mission and he did not announce any such meeting in the House of Commons. This claim is based on an email which the Speaker’s office has confirmed was “sent in error”.

The Speaker of the House of Commons announced that the Palestinian flag was to be flown for a visit from the Palestinian ambassador.

A Facebook post appears to claim that Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle personally announced plans to fly the Palestinian flag for a visit from the Palestinian ambassador.

The post reads, in part: “Chaos as Speaker Hoyle announces plan to fly Palestinian flag for 'ambassador' visit - but immediately axes the meeting as furious critics in Westminster say the UK doesn't recognise it as a state!!!!!

“(By the way, the shouting was from BOTH sides of the room, the only corner NOT going mental, but looking shocked and bewildered at the reaction, was Scotland's SNP!)”

This isn’t what happened. Although an email stating that the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, was to meet the “Palestine Ambassador” and that the Palestine flag would be flown outside the Houses of Parliament was sent by the Speaker’s office last week, Sir Lindsay made no such announcement to the House of Commons, and the email was confirmed to have been sent in error.

The email showed a scheduled meeting between “Speaker Hoyle / Palestine Ambassador” on Wednesday 10 January, and also stated:

“Generally, the Union Flag and House of Commons flag are flown from the Speaker’s flag poles in New Palace Yard. However as part of Speaker led diplomacy we will be flying the following flag next week:

Wednesday 10 January:

Palestine flag in honour of Palestine Ambassador”

A spokesperson for the Speaker has since confirmed to the Daily Telegraph and other media publications that the email was “sent in error” and that there were no plans for Sir Lindsay to meet with the head of the Palestinian mission, Husam Zomlot.

They said: “We can confirm no meeting with the Palestinian ambassador is scheduled to take place.”

Sir Lindsay did not announce plans to fly the Palestinian flag to the House of Commons, as the post implies.

We’ve contacted the Speaker’s office to ask if they have any further comment and will update this article if we receive a response.

