'Storm Eunice video' supposedly showing crane fall in Portsmouth is actually from Poland

18 February 2022

What was claimed A video shows Storm Eunice had arrived early in Portsmouth. Our verdict The video was taken in Poland during a different storm.

A video on Facebook claiming to show a violent storm and a crane falling in Fratton, in Portsmouth, has almost 1,000 shares.

The video was not taken in the UK.

It was most likely filmed in Krakow, Poland. The video shows a lot of rubbish swirling around in high winds, before part of a crane appears to fall down and the person recording can be heard gasping.

Longer versions of the video on YouTube claim that the video was taken in Poland on 17 February, as does an article in The Independent.

On that date a crane fell in a Krakow construction site, killing two people. Some of the Polish news coverage uses the Facebook video in its coverage of the tragedy.

Another video of the incident published by a local news site shows it happening from a different angle, and the buildings do appear to match.

There have been no news reports of a crane collapse in Fratton during Storm Eunice.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as missing context because the video was most likely taken in Poland, not Portsmouth.