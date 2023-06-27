Titanic shipwreck far deeper than cropped video might suggest

27 June 2023

The wreckage of the ship is actually much deeper, at around 3,700 metres below sea level.

A cropped video gives the impression that the Titanic shipwreck lies around 2,500 metres below sea level.

A video shared hundreds of times on Facebook claims to show “how deep the Titanic really is”.

The animated video cuts off at around 2,450 metres below sea level and does not show the shipwreck, which might give a viewer the impression that this is how deep the position of the Titanic is.

But in reality the ship, which sank on 15 April 1912 around 740 km from the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, is much deeper below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

The video shared on Facebook is actually a shortened version of a longer video also shared on TikTok. In this full version, the Titanic is shown at its correct depth of around 3,700 metres below sea level.

The Titanic has become the centre of renewed media attention recently after a tourist submersible named Titan suffered a “catastrophic implosion” during an expedition to the wreckage, killing all five on board.

Full Fact has seen a large amount of online misinformation about the Titan submersible since its disappearance. Following confirmation that debris from the sub had been located during the search, we checked posts falsely claiming to show the wreckage—including several which appear to have been generated using Artificial Intelligence—and a video which falsely claimed to be audio from the search efforts.