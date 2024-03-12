Market video shows scenes in Pakistan, not Bradford

12 March 2024

A video of a market in Pakistan is being shared on social media with the claim it shows Bradford in the UK.

The footage shows a busy market scene and people can be heard speaking in a non-English language. It has been shared on social media with overlaid text tagging the location as Bradford in West Yorkshire.

Multiple posts have shared the video with the caption: “The British city of Bradford is completely unrecognizable due to mass immigration. The picture is the same in many other European cities. Mass immigration is absolutely one of the greatest crimes against European people and civilization.”

One post on TikTok has been shared 3,000 times with the caption: “Britain is so beautiful.”

But the video does not show Bradford or anywhere in the UK. The clip appears to have originally come from this 48-minute long video that was shared on YouTube in 2022. The caption describes it as a “walking tour of Hyderabad Pakistan” and says it shows "Shahi Bazar” and “Resham Bazar”.

The YouTube account that posted this video has more than 610,000 subscribers and shares walking tours from different locations around the world.

There are other clues the footage comes from Pakistan—for example, a motorbike number plate appears to refer to a local police force. India Today Fact Check has also identified the setting as Resham Bazaar in Hyderabad.

Miscaptioned videos are common on social media and we’ve previously written about many examples of posts that show events in other places or at different times to what they claim.

It’s important to consider whether something shows what it claims to before sharing it online. Our guides to spotting misleading images and videos may help you to do this.

Image courtesy of Ruth Sharville