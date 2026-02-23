No, Kemi Badenoch didn’t use a Commons speech to accuse Zarah Sultana of ‘spewing hatred’

Facebook posts claiming Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told Your Party MP Zarah Sultana “you spew hatred” in Parliament are fake.

There’s no record of Ms Badenoch making any such comments.

The posts claim the Leader of the Opposition “read Zarah’s tweets out loud to the entire House of Commons” and said: “You demand kindness online [...] yet you spew hatred at anyone who disagrees with you.”

No such comments appear in Hansard, the largely verbatim parliamentary record. We’ve also found no credible media reports of Ms Badenoch saying this to Ms Sultana.