Fake ‘Daily Mail’ report on Labour members’ views of Keir Starmer shared online

This is fake. The Daily Mail published no such article, although it contains details of a real survey of Labour members.

The posts show an article with the byline of the Mail’s political editor Jason Groves, and the headline “Members think Keir Starmer shouldn’t resign”. It reports the findings of a survey commissioned by LabourList, a website that covers Labour Party news.

While this is a real survey published on 25 April, which was covered elsewhere in the media, Mr Groves has said on X that he didn’t write the article attributed to him, and the Daily Mail has confirmed to Full Fact that it published no such piece.

The poll in question was briefly mentioned in a different article published by the Mail on Sunday on 26 April.