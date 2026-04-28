Fake ‘Daily Mail’ report on Labour members’ views of Keir Starmer shared online

What was claimed
The Daily Mail published an article headlined “Members think Keir Starmer shouldn’t resign”.
Our verdict
This is fake. The Daily Mail published no such article, although it contains details of a real survey of Labour members.
What was claimed
The Daily Mail published an article headlined “Members think Keir Starmer shouldn’t resign”.
Our verdict
This is fake. The Daily Mail published no such article, although it contains details of a real survey of Labour members.
An image shared on social media seemingly showing a Daily Mail article about Sir Keir Starmer has been fabricated.
The posts show an article with the byline of the Mail’s political editor Jason Groves, and the headline “Members think Keir Starmer shouldn’t resign”. It reports the findings of a survey commissioned by LabourList, a website that covers Labour Party news.
While this is a real survey published on 25 April, which was covered elsewhere in the media, Mr Groves has said on X that he didn’t write the article attributed to him, and the Daily Mail has confirmed to Full Fact that it published no such piece.
The poll in question was briefly mentioned in a different article published by the Mail on Sunday on 26 April.
The content of the fake article does broadly reflect the findings of the survey, which was carried out by the polling company Survation, although some of the figures in the graphs included in the image are not quite correct. Some of the wording is also similar to LabourList’s own article about the survey.
We’re not sure how the image of the fake article was created, but there is a clue that it’s not authentic in the distorted “S” at the end of the word “members” in the headline.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the Daily Mail published no such article.
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