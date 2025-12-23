Faked photo of Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile decorating a Christmas tree recirculates

This photo has been edited to include Savile’s face. The original image shows Mr Starmer with an older woman, reportedly his grandmother.

A photo supposedly showing the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer when he was younger decorating a Christmas tree with serial sex abuser Jimmy Savile is circulating online again.

This didn’t happen—an old picture has been edited to include Savile’s face.

As we’ve explained before, the original image shows Mr Starmer with a different person. It was published by the Guardian in May 2024 with the caption: “Starmer with his grandmother”.