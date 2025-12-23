Faked photo of Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile decorating a Christmas tree recirculates

What was claimed
A photo shows a young Keir Starmer with Jimmy Savile, decorating a Christmas tree.
Our verdict
This photo has been edited to include Savile’s face. The original image shows Mr Starmer with an older woman, reportedly his grandmother.
A photo supposedly showing the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer when he was younger decorating a Christmas tree with serial sex abuser Jimmy Savile is circulating online again.
This didn’t happen—an old picture has been edited to include Savile’s face.
As we’ve explained before, the original image shows Mr Starmer with a different person. It was published by the Guardian in May 2024 with the caption: “Starmer with his grandmother”.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen altered or fake images that claim to show the PM with Savile—one photo supposedly showing them together was actually taken of Mr Starmer in 2022, 11 years after Savile died, and his face was superimposed over Gordon Brown’s in the fake.
Before sharing media that you see online it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit and guide to spotting misleading images can help you better navigate media online.