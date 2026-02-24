Nigel Farage has not introduced a ‘Parliamentary Allegiance Act’

Posts shared on social media falsely claim Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has introduced a “Parliamentary Allegiance Act” bill to Parliament, supposedly targeting “MPs with dual citizenship or ‘conflicting foreign interests’”.

The posts also say: “The impact was instant. An emergency disqualification order has reportedly struck 14 MPs accused of prioritizing foreign conflicts over British constituents”.

This isn’t true. No such bill has been introduced to or passed by Parliament.

While MPs can be recalled or disqualified for various reasons, we couldn’t find reference in existing legislation to an “emergency disqualification order”.