Nigel Farage has not introduced a ‘Parliamentary Allegiance Act’
Posts shared on social media falsely claim Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has introduced a “Parliamentary Allegiance Act” bill to Parliament, supposedly targeting “MPs with dual citizenship or ‘conflicting foreign interests’”.
The posts also say: “The impact was instant. An emergency disqualification order has reportedly struck 14 MPs accused of prioritizing foreign conflicts over British constituents”.
This isn’t true. No such bill has been introduced to or passed by Parliament.
While MPs can be recalled or disqualified for various reasons, we couldn’t find reference in existing legislation to an “emergency disqualification order”.
The posts also claim Your Party MP Zarah Sultana said: “My loyalty to humanity comes before my loyalty to a flag”, and Mr Farage said: “This is not exclusion. This is national security. We are purging the Fifth Column from the House of Commons”.
We couldn’t find credible reports either had said the exact quotes attributed to them.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because no such legislation has been introduced to Parliament.