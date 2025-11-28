You won’t be fined for carrying uncovered hot drinks down the street

What was claimed From December 2025 carrying uncovered hot drinks on main streets will be prohibited and carry a £30 fine. Our verdict False. There is no such policy.

Videos viewed tens of thousands of times online claim that from December there will be a ban on carrying uncovered hot drinks on “main streets”, and “every spill risk will carry a £30 fine”. But this isn’t true. There is no such policy. While it may seem obvious to many people that this is fake, it may not be to everyone, particularly more casual internet users. The volume of shares and likes on these videos suggest a significant number believe they are true, with one person saying “you can't carry an uncovered cup of hot drink because it's dangerous but it's okay to carry a knife or machete” while another comments “I can see his point there but to fine people is a bit rash”. We’ve written more about why we fact check claims like this on our blog.

The videos, shared on Facebook, say the new rule is in response to emergency departments “dealing with burns, slips and pavement accidents caused by open takeaway cups”. A voice, which sounds like the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, says: “We can’t keep pretending these incidents are harmless, they’re not. They cost lives, money and NHS capacity we cannot afford to waste.”