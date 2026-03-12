What is happening with fuel duty?

At Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, Sir Keir Starmer and Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch clashed over fuel duty after prices increased this month due to conflict in the Middle East.

Mrs Badenoch claimed the Prime Minister was “hiking fuel duty for the first time in 15 years.” And when asked how he could justify this, Mr Starmer said: “There has not been a rise. Fuel duty is frozen. It is frozen until September”.

Both these claims are correct.

In September 2026 a 5p cut to fuel duty introduced back in March 2022 will begin to be phased out. As Mrs Badenoch claimed, this will be the first increase in fuel duty since 2011.

In response to another question from Mrs Badenoch, Mr Starmer said the government “will keep the situation under review in the light of what is happening in Iran.”