No, you won’t be fined by the government for hanging washing outside

From 12 October the UK government is introducing a rule that means you could be fined £100 for hanging laundry outside in your garden.

Videos being shared on Facebook falsely claim that the UK government introduced a rule on 12 October which means people can be fined £100 for hanging laundry out to dry in their gardens.

No such policy has been introduced. Searches on gov.uk and Hansard, the record of what is said in Parliament, produced no results relating to this supposed policy, and Full Fact could find no credible media reporting on this either.

We’ve found some reports of people saying their landlords or tenancy agreements forbid them from hanging washing in communal outdoor areas, but we could find no evidence there is any law preventing it.

While it may seem obvious to many that this isn’t a real government policy, the hundreds of shares these videos received and comments beneath them such as “None of your business, I will still put my laundry out” indicate that some are taking it at face value. We’ve written more here about why we fact check things like this.