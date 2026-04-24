No evidence for online claims Reform edited its Harrow candidate announcement after ‘backlash’

There is absolutely no evidence this is true. Both Reform UK and Dr Prakash say the headscarf image is fake and they didn’t publish it.

Reform UK edited the announcement of its Harrow candidate Dr Savitha Prakash after initially posting a picture of her wearing a headscarf.

Social media posts have claimed that Reform UK edited the announcement of one of its candidates in Harrow and replaced a photo of her wearing a headscarf after receiving “backlash”. But there’s absolutely no evidence this is true.

A post viewed hundreds of thousands of times on X is captioned “Reform edits candidate announcement after backlash” and includes two images of Dr Savitha Prakash, a candidate for Wealdstone South and chair of the Harrow branch of Reform. One of the images appears to show her wearing a headscarf and the other doesn’t.

The X account sharing this version of the claim describes itself as “parody” in its profile, but a number of other posts appear to have shared similar claims in earnest, with many of the comments responding to them apparently taking the claim at face value.

A different version of the claim shared on Facebook and Instagram suggests Reform UK “dropped two versions” of Dr Prakash, and that the first image of her in a headscarf was replaced after “backlash”.

But we could find no evidence Reform UK or the local branch posted the image of Dr Prakash wearing a headscarf.

Dr Prakash told Full Fact that “the image showing me wearing a headscarf is edited and not genuine”. She added: “I am Hindu and do not wear a headscarf. To my knowledge, neither I nor Reform Harrow put out any such image.” Reform UK also told Reuters that the headscarf image was fake.