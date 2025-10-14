Viral list of ‘last three home secretaries’ is incorrect

This isn’t correct. Mr Lammy has never been home secretary, and Ms Braverman is not one of the last three home secretaries.

The last three home secretaries are Suella Braverman, David Lammy and Shabana Mahmood.

They include a picture of Shabana Mahmood, who is the current home secretary, but also images of the Conservative MP Suella Braverman as well as deputy prime minister and justice secretary David Lammy. One post making this claim has over 1,700 shares on X (formerly Twitter).

Contrary to the posts, Mr Lammy has never served as home secretary in any government. He was foreign secretary between July 2024 and September 2025.

And while Ms Braverman did serve as home secretary for a short period in 2022 under Liz Truss, and then again under Rishi Sunak from October 2022 to November 2023, she was not one of the last three people to hold the role.

Ms Mahmood was preceded as home secretary by Yvette Cooper MP, who replaced James Cleverly MP following the 2024 general election.

A correct list of the last three home secretaries would therefore be Ms Mahmood, Ms Cooper and Mr Cleverly.

Before sharing information about politics that you see on social media, first consider whether it could be inaccurate or comes from a verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.