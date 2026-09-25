Video showing thousands of people at London protest is AI fake

A Facebook video that appears to show thousands of people protesting outside the Houses of Parliament is AI-generated.

The post is captioned “Wake up, England”, and seemingly shows a large crowd of people in central London, many of whom are carrying Union Jack flags.

The video contains an invisible SynthID watermark that shows it was made using Google’s AI tools. A number of visual glitches are present in the video, including garbled text on a road marking, and buildings and structures like Westminster Bridge that do not match their positions in real life.

Full Fact’s guide to spotting AI content and misinformation toolkit can help verify what you’re looking at before you share it with others.