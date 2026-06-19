Row over ‘Jimmy Savile’ banner images in Makerfield by-election - were pictures shared online real or fake?

Ahead of the Makerfield by-election this week a furious online row erupted over images supposedly taken on the campaign trail, with arguments and confusion over whether different images circulating on social media were real or fake.

The first image we saw shared appeared to show people holding election material for Reform candidate Rob Kenyon, standing next to a man holding a sign reading: “I would rather vote for Jimmy Savile than Labour.”

However we then saw a second very similar image circulated, which showed the same man holding what appeared to be a banner with Mr Kenyon’s face on, instead of the banner mentioning serial sex abuser Savile.

This second image was then reshared by lots of social media accounts, including that of Reform MP Lee Anderson, who said: “Here's the original picture. It's hard to believe that some folk are actually daft enough to fall for the fake version.”

The North Liverpool branch of Reform also shared the second image on X, alongside a warning about “fake malicious AI communications”.

However, in fact this second image shared by Mr Anderson and Reform North Liverpool was a fake, and an AI forensics expert told us it was edited with AI. Mr Anderson’s post about the image on Tuesday was deleted a few hours after it was published, and Reform North Liverpool has now also deleted its post.

Meanwhile we’ve seen no evidence that the first image was faked, and one of the Reform councillors shown in the picture has since apologised for appearing alongside the Savile banner.

While the confusion over the images now appears to have been resolved, the row is yet another example of how hard it can be to verify images on social media, and how quickly false and misleading claims can spread. At the time of writing a large number of posts or comments on X and Facebook claiming that the second, edited image is in fact real have not been corrected or deleted.

We’ve contacted Mr Anderson, Reform UK and Reform North Liverpool for comment.