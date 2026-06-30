Defence spending not set to increase by an ‘extra’ £270 billion

Incorrect. This figure refers to the Ministry of Defence’s total budget between 2025/26 and 2028/29, as outlined in the Spending Review (although an increase to this figure has now been announced). This figure does not refer to the year-on-year increases in the MoD’s budget.

The government is spending an extra £270 billion on defence in this parliament.

In recent days, we’ve seen people claiming again that the government is spending “an extra £270 billion” on defence over this parliament.

The claim has appeared in some news outlets, where it was attributed to a government spokesperson.

But this isn’t right.

As we explained earlier this year after seeing the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer say something similar, £270 billion was roughly the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) total projected spend for the years 2025/26 to 2028/29. It doesn’t represent the combined extra spending over this period.