Defence spending is not set to get an extra £270 billion

Incorrect. This figure refers to the Ministry of Defence’s total projected spend between 2025/26 and 2028/29, and is not how much spending will increase by.

In this Parliament, the government will spend £270 billion more on defence than it would otherwise have done.

“We have already committed to 2.5% in 2027, and we will hit that. That means that, in this Parliament, we will spend £270 billion more than we would otherwise have done on defence.”

While giving evidence to Parliament’s Liaison Committee this week, the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer claimed the Labour government will “spend £270 billion more than we would otherwise have done on defence” in this Parliament.

But this isn’t correct.

As we explained earlier this month after hearing a similar claim from Mr Starmer, this figure—£270 billion—is roughly the total projected spend of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) between 2025/26 and 2028/29, not the cumulative total of year-on-year increases in spending as Mr Starmer suggested.

Totalling the planned MoD spends for each of the years between 2025/26 and 2028/29 gives a figure of £272.2 billion.