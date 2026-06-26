What progress has Keir Starmer made on Labour’s ‘first steps for change’? Our Government Tracker’s verdict

On Monday 22 June, Sir Keir Starmer announced he will stand down as Labour party leader and Prime Minister. It’s been nearly two years since Labour won the last general election. Since November 2024, Full Fact’s Government Tracker has been monitoring Labour’s progress in delivering dozens of its manifesto commitments, as well as some key pledges made since. Mr Starmer himself said in September 2024 that he wanted the government to have “clear, measurable targets” with “progress displayed publicly—so every single person in this country can judge our performance on actions, not words”. Although Mr Starmer hasn’t handed over the keys to Number 10 just yet, following the announcement of his departure we’ve taken a look at the progress his government’s made delivering some of its key priorities. In total, our tracker’s now monitoring the delivery of 92 pledges. But we’ve looked here at 25 of the pledges which were among the most prominent in Labour’s 2024 election manifesto, because they were linked to its six “First steps for change”. Please note - we keep the Government Tracker up to date on a rolling basis, and most of the pledges we’ve mentioned below have been updated recently. But if you’ve spotted something that needs updating, or doesn’t look quite right, please let us know.

Image courtesy of Labour party

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