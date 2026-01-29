What did Reform UK candidate Matt Goodwin say about Manchester in 2023?

Reform UK has accused the Labour Party of sharing a “misleading” video showing its candidate for the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election, Matt Goodwin, saying he was “unfortunate enough to be in Manchester a few days ago”.

The clip of Mr Goodwin speaking at Reform UK’s 2023 conference was shared to the Labour party’s social media channels this week, and has since had over 1.5 million views. It features text saying: “This is what Reform’s latest candidate thinks about where he’s standing to represent.”

But responding to the video, Mr Goodwin has said that he was referring instead to the Conservative party conference, which took place in Manchester a few days before the footage was filmed.

Mr Goodwin does not appear to have explicitly mentioned the conference in his 2023 speech—we’ve set out the words he used regarding Manchester in full below.

But it is true that his Reform UK speech was made less than a week after he attended the Conservative party conference in Manchester—a fact which is not mentioned in Labour’s video—and we’ve seen no other specific evidence to suggest he was talking about Manchester as a city rather than the conference.

A number of readers have asked us about the video, but fact checking claims like these can be difficult, because it is the underlying meaning of the comments in question which may be disputed.

We’ve asked Labour whether it has any further evidence that Mr Goodwin’s comments in the video referred to the city of Manchester rather than the Conservative party conference, but have not received a response. We’ve also asked Mr Goodwin and Reform UK why he has described the video as “selectively edited” and whether they have any further evidence he was talking about the conference, but again have had no reply.

That means that beyond what he said at the time, we have to rely on what Mr Goodwin has said he meant, what Reform UK and Labour have said publicly and what we know about the wider context, including the timing, of his remarks.