No, a new law isn’t being introduced to stop people playing music while driving

False. No such new monthly charge is being introduced, though most energy customers already pay standing charges.

Every household in Britain will face a £290 monthly electricity charge from December 2025, regardless of whether they use a single unit of power, to keep the national grid stable.

False. No such new law is being introduced, although there are already rules about avoiding distractions while driving, including playing loud music.

A new law will restrict people from playing music in moving vehicles, resulting in a £120 fine and three penalty points on your licence.

Videos being shared on Facebook contain text that falsely claims a new law is coming into force that will see people who play music while driving receive a fine and points on their licence.

Somewhat confusingly, the audio accompanying these videos doesn’t relate to that claim, however. Instead, it separately (and also falsely) claims that all households in Britain will see a £290 “monthly electricity charge regardless of whether you use a single unit of power” and that everyone must pay a fee “to keep the national grid stable”.

We could find no evidence on the Gov.uk website or on Hansard, the record of what is said in parliament, that either policy has been announced or is being introduced. Nor have there been any credible media reports matching either of these claims.

Most energy customers already pay an obligatory standing charge, set by suppliers, which covers costs associated with maintaining the energy supply network and goes towards some government schemes. These can vary depending on a customer’s location. According to Ofgem, the average annual charge is around £200. But this is not a new electricity charge, and it is not true that “every household in Britain will face a 290 pounds monthly electricity charge” as one of the videos claims.

The videos appear to be the latest examples of the fake stories about personal freedoms we’ve seen all over social media lately. We wrote more about this trend, and why it might be happening, earlier this week.