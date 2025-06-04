Is Wales set to have the highest number of politicians per capita in the world?

There’s no evidence this is true. There are various ways of counting the number of politicians in any given country, but Full Fact’s analysis of the data suggests even with 96 Senedd members, Wales will have fewer elected national parliamentarians per capita than several smaller countries such as San Marino, Iceland and Montenegro.

The expansion of the Senedd next year will mean its 96 members and Wales’ 32 MPs give the country the highest number of politicians per head in the world.

Social media posts with hundreds of reactions and likes have claimed that Wales will have the highest number of politicians in relation to the size of its population once the Senedd increases to 96 members next year.

A post published on Facebook says: “I have only just realised that we will be voting for 96 Welsh Assembly Members in May next year. That means Wales as a country with a population of 3.2 million will have 32 MP's [sic] and 96 Assembly Members.

“This puts Wales as the highest number of politicians per population in the World.”

We’ve also seen a screenshot of this post shared on X.

It’s true that the Senedd, the Welsh parliament and the nation’s devolved legislature, is due to increase in size by 60% in May 2026, from 60 Senedd Members (MSs) to 96.

But there’s no evidence that Wales will have the highest number of politicians per head in the world once that’s happened, as the social media posts claim.

Even when combining the number of MSs from next year (96) with the number of MPs elected to the House of Commons representing constituencies in Wales (32) to reach a total of 128 elected parliamentarians, we could find no evidence that the post’s claim is accurate, or of other sources making the claim.

There are many ways of counting the number of politicians in any country, depending on whether you include local, regional and national politicians. But looking at the types of politicians mentioned in the posts, our analysis suggests that several other smaller countries such as San Marino, Iceland and Montenegro will still have more elected national parliamentarians per capita than Wales after the expansion of the Senedd.