Zarah Sultana MP has not been ‘thrown out of’ the House of Commons

False claims that Zarah Sultana MP was thrown out of the House of Commons during a debate have been shared on social media.

Several posts on Facebook claim the Your Party MP was “aggressively ejected from the Commons” after “erupting in a dramatic tantrum while attacking British Army veterans over the Ministry of Defence's £4.3 million funding to defend Soldier F in the Bloody Sunday inquiry!.” One of the posts includes an AI-generated video of a clash between Ms Sultana and Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn MP.

The posts claim that Ms Sultana was ejected by the Speaker of the House after she made comments about a “two-tiered justice system".

According to Hansard, the official parliamentary record, it’s true that she did ask whether Ministry of Defence funding for Soldier F in the Bloody Sunday murder trial, in which he was found not guilty in November, equalled a “two-tiered system”. But the rest of the post, claiming that the “chamber descended into uproar”, is fictitious.