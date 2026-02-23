Zarah Sultana MP has not been ‘thrown out of’ the House of Commons
False claims that Zarah Sultana MP was thrown out of the House of Commons during a debate have been shared on social media.
Several posts on Facebook claim the Your Party MP was “aggressively ejected from the Commons” after “erupting in a dramatic tantrum while attacking British Army veterans over the Ministry of Defence's £4.3 million funding to defend Soldier F in the Bloody Sunday inquiry!.” One of the posts includes an AI-generated video of a clash between Ms Sultana and Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn MP.
The posts claim that Ms Sultana was ejected by the Speaker of the House after she made comments about a “two-tiered justice system".
According to Hansard, the official parliamentary record, it’s true that she did ask whether Ministry of Defence funding for Soldier F in the Bloody Sunday murder trial, in which he was found not guilty in November, equalled a “two-tiered system”. But the rest of the post, claiming that the “chamber descended into uproar”, is fictitious.
Mr Benn did not call for Ms Sultana to be ejected in response to her comments, and the Speaker did not order Ms Sultana’s removal at any point during the debate.
We’ve seen no reporting of this claim by legitimate media outlets. Real instances of MPs being asked to leave the Commons have gained media attention, and it’s unlikely that this incident would have gone unreported.
