International Space Station video has been altered to make it look like a fake

This is not true. The ISS footage is genuine, but has been digitally altered by adding a man drinking and waving to make it look staged.

A real NASA video has been digitally altered to add a man drinking and waving. The edited clip is being widely shared on X (formerly Twitter) implying that it proves this space footage has been faked.

The video, which has also been shared on Facebook in the past, shows a team of astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS), with an arrow pointing to a man who appears to be drinking from a mug or a glass in normal gravity beside them. Soon afterwards, the man waves at the camera.

One X account sharing the video says: “NASA forgets one of the studio technicians is still in the background, drinking his coffee, putting it down... 😂😂😂 This was a live broadcast…” While the caption on the Facebook post reads: “throwback when : NASA forgets one of the studio technicians is still in the background during a ‘live’ broadcast from the International Fake Station.”