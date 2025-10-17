Keir Starmer hasn’t just announced mass ‘AI scanner’ surveillance of all UK phones

This isn’t happening. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology says the claims are incorrect.

From October authorities will be able to review your device at any time without needing prior notice or your permission, and will be able to access your photos, private conversation and apps. This will be enforced by AI-powered scanners which will be placed in major cities in the UK.

It forms part of a recent trend of videos we have been debunking , often originating from TikTok, which make false and alarmist claims about supposed incoming changes to rules around personal freedoms in the UK.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) told us that the claims, which have garnered over 3,000 shares across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) , are “incorrect and irresponsible”.

Videos claiming that authorities will be able to access people’s private information on their phones without needing their permission through “AI powered scanners” from next month are false.

The audio in one version of the video, which seems to resemble the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, says that “from next month” there will be a “significant change in how authorities can access your phone”.

It says that authorities will be able to “review your device at any time without needing prior notice or your permission”, and anything such as your photos, private conversation and apps can be checked “instantly”. These checks will be facilitated by “AI powered scanners” which will be placed in major cities like London, Manchester and Birmingham, with “consistent checks” being carried out on mobile phones across the country.

The video adds that this will “affect everyone” including students, workers, families and businesses, and the goal is to “provide a safe environment for all”.

Other videos make similar claims with slightly different wording, and add that private bank details can also be accessed.

We contacted DSIT about these posts and a government spokesperson told us: “These claims are incorrect, irresponsible, and based on nothing more than a desire to sow mistrust and division.

“Challenging and interrogating what we see online is increasingly important—particularly when there is a distinct lack of evidence to back up bogus claims.”

Additionally the audio is overlaid onto an unrelated video clip of Mr Starmer, in which he was speaking after a London summit in March with European leaders to discuss support for Ukraine.

It’s likely that this audio has been created with AI cloning techniques—although we can’t rule out that it has been made another way, such as with an impersonator.

While the video is falsely claiming that authorities will be able to review people’s devices at any time, police do have the legal power to seize devices during an arrest or with a search warrant, or using stop and search powers under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

And police and security services, such as MI5, can also intercept communications when authorised by a warrant.

Police forces are also able to request records from service providers, including call logs, text messages, and even location history—although not their content—through the Investigatory Powers Act.

Before sharing videos like this that you see on social media, first consider if what they are claiming seems likely. If not, it’s safest to check whether they come from a verifiable and trustworthy source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.