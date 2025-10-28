The government isn’t going to slow the internet at night from November

False. No such policy has been announced. Social media videos claiming this feature fake audio, which was almost certainly AI-generated, over old footage of Mr Starmer.

Keir Starmer has announced that from 1 November the government will reduce internet speeds from midnight until 6am.

But this isn’t true. The government has not announced any such policy and the videos include audio that was almost certainly made using artificial intelligence (AI) played over an old clip of the PM.

Videos shared hundreds of times online claim the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced that from 1 November “the government will officially throttle your internet speed after midnight”.

Full Fact found clips shared on Facebook and TikTok with audio that sounds like Mr Starmer claiming a new policy called “digital energy regulation” will mean “every household, every device, every connection, will be slowed down by law”.

A search for “digital energy regulation” on the government’s website only showed results for a company on the government’s Digital Marketplace, which maintains “cost efficient and effective digital energy regulation services”. There is no mention of reducing internet speeds alongside this phrase. (The Digital Marketplace helps public sector organisations find technology or people for digital projects.)

The videos claim a “midnight internet blackout” will take place from 12am until 6am, starting on 1 November, which could see connections “drop to just 10% of normal speed”. The new policy has supposedly been introduced to “save energy and reduce carbon emissions”.

However, we could find no credible reports about such a policy by media organisations, internet companies or industry bodies.

Similarly, searches of Hansard, the record of what is said in Parliament, and gov.uk don’t show any evidence of such an announcement, which you would expect with such a major policy.

While the government has reportedly been considering online safety measures to curb the amount of time children spend on social media apps, including a possible digital curfew of 10pm, this has not been established in law and there’s no indication this would slow down internet speeds for adults.

There have been reports of government internet shutdowns in other countries, but there is absolutely no evidence the UK government intends to introduce any such policy from November.

While it may be obvious to some that the claims in this video aren’t true, it may be less clear to others. The number of shares and the nature of the comments below these videos indicate to us that many people took it at face value.