No, the government isn’t introducing a £500 ‘exit fee’ to leave the UK

What was claimed People leaving the UK for any purpose will be charged a £500 ‘exit fee’ from November. Our verdict False. There is no evidence of the government introducing this policy.

In recent days, we have seen several social media videos—one with more than three million views—claim that a £500 ‘exit fee’ will be introduced from November for people travelling abroad. This is false. No such policy has been announced.

The videos, shared on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, have slightly different wording, but all claim that from 1 November a new policy will take effect, meaning people will be charged a £500 fee for leaving the country, including for those heading abroad for holidays, work or study. Some add that “officials say this is for border management and security”. These videos, which feature audio which sounds like the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, variously claim this will apply to all British citizens or anyone leaving the country. A Google News search for announcements about any exit fee being charged to travellers leaving the UK from November 2025 do not show any credible news sources reporting such a change. Similarly, a search on Hansard, the record of what is said in Parliament, and gov.uk, don’t show any credible evidence of such an announcement since July 2024, when Mr Starmer came into office, which you would expect with such a major policy. While it may be obvious to some that this claim is false, the high number of views and shares indicate many have taken it at face value. We’ve written more about why we sometimes check claims that seem clearly false on our blog.

