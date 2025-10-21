No evidence Donald Trump said he might buy ‘all of England’

There is no evidence that this is a genuine quote from the US president.

Donald Trump said he might buy England and turn it into a US state.

We have seen multiple social media posts in recent days claiming that US President Donald Trump said he could buy England and make it a US state.

The posts claim Mr Trump said he could buy “all” of England, and make it “the 52nd state after Canada [...] and give it back to the native English people”.

However, there is no evidence that this is a genuine quote from the American president.