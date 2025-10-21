No evidence Donald Trump said he might buy ‘all of England’

What was claimed
Donald Trump said he might buy England and turn it into a US state.
Our verdict
There is no evidence that this is a genuine quote from the US president.
We have seen multiple social media posts in recent days claiming that US President Donald Trump said he could buy England and make it a US state.
The posts claim Mr Trump said he could buy “all” of England, and make it “the 52nd state after Canada [...] and give it back to the native English people”.
However, there is no evidence that this is a genuine quote from the American president.
The posts do not say when the alleged quote was said, and do not provide a source for it either.
A Google News search for the quote does not show any credible sources citing the US President, although Mr Trump has repeatedly called Canada the “51st state” in recent months.
Similarly, a search on X and a website that archives Mr Trump’s posts on the social media site he launched in 2022, did not include any posts with that phrase either.
While Mr Trump does own property in Scotland, there is no evidence he has suggested buying “all” of England.
We often see other quotes falsely attributed to political or public figures.
False or misleading claims online have the potential to harm individuals, groups and democratic processes and institutions. Online claims can spread fast and far, and are difficult to contain and correct.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because there is no evidence Donald Trump said he could buy England and turn it into the 52nd US state after Canada.
