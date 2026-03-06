NYC mayor not banned from UK

There is no evidence Mr Mamdani said this and the audio in the video claiming this has almost definitely been made using artificial intelligence. Mr Mamdani has not been banned from Britain.

The mayor of New York Zohran Mamdani said the “UK has lost its moral compass” at an event attended by Keir Starmer, and in return the PM banned him from Britain.

A series of videos shared on social media falsely claim that there has been a spat between the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, in which Mr Mamdani supposedly said that “the UK has lost its moral compass” resulting in Mr Starmer banning him from the country.

But there’s absolutely no evidence Mr Mamdani said this and he’s not been banned from Britain.

The clips are styled like news reports, mimicking the voice of Sky News political editor, Beth Rigby, but the audio isn’t real. The unnatural pauses and uneven cadence mean it was almost certainly made using AI, although we can’t 100% rule out being made another way, such as using an impersonator. Full Fact has contacted Ms Rigby for comment.