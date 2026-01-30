Another AI-generated video of Donald Trump criticising Keir Starmer circulates online

What was claimed A video shows Donald Trump telling Keir Starmer to “focus on the UK” because “the UK people didn’t elect you to be a commentator, they elected you to govern”. Our verdict There is no evidence Donald Trump said this. The audio in this clip is not authentic and was generated using AI.

A video that appears to show the US president Donald Trump telling Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to “focus on the UK” because “people didn’t elect you to be a commentator, they elected you to govern” isn’t real. There is no evidence Mr Trump ever said this, and the audio in the clip was made using artificial intelligence (AI). It is extremely similar to another AI-generated video of President Trump appearing to criticise Mr Starmer’s leadership that we fact checked earlier this month. The video has been ‘liked’ more than 3,400 times on Facebook. Mr Trump appears to say: “Starmer, I’m watching from across the Atlantic and I’ve got to tell you, this is not what leadership looks like.”

He supposedly tells the PM to “focus on home, focus on the UK, your streets, your borders, your economy, your energy bills. These are your jobs, not grandstanding abroad, not chasing headlines, not lecturing the world.” There have been no credible reports of him making the comments in the edited clip.

