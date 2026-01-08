Fake video of Donald Trump criticising Keir Starmer’s leadership is AI-generated

There is no evidence Donald Trump said this. The audio in this clip is not authentic and was generated using AI.

There is no evidence Mr Trump said this, and the audio in the clip was made using artificial intelligence (AI).

A video that appears to show the US president Donald Trump criticising Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership and saying he’s “too busy worrying about everyone else’s problems” isn’t real.

In the viral video, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times across Facebook and Instagram, Mr Trump appears to say: “Keir Starmer, I hope you’re listening, because I’m only going to say this once, and I’m going to say it very clearly, the UK needs leadership, strong leadership.

“And right now, it looks like you’re too busy worrying about everyone else’s problems instead of your own. I’m watching what’s happening over there, people struggling, costs going up, your borders in chaos, police overwhelmed, workers unhappy, infrastructure falling behind. It’s unbelievable. Truly unbelievable.”

The video begins with a clip of Mr Trump speaking, however his mouth movements do not correspond with the words he is supposedly saying.

Full Fact traced this video to a speech made on 5 November 2025 in which Mr Trump claimed the then-ongoing government shutdown was part of the reason Democrats won several key local elections the day before.

We matched the clip used at the beginning of the viral video to the moment Mr Trump says “[...] negative for the Republicans, and that was a big factor”, not “Keir Starmer, I hope you’re listening, because I’m only going to say this once”.

Mr Trump does not mention Mr Starmer in the original footage and there have been no credible reports of him making the comments in the edited clip.