Fake picture of Tommy Robinson with White House Correspondents’ dinner shooting suspect shared online

This image is fake, and was made using AI.

Tommy Robinson was pictured with the suspect in the White House Correspondent’s dinner shooting, Cole Allen.

A fake picture of Tommy Robinson apparently standing with the White House Correspondents’ dinner shooting suspect has been circulating online.

The image being shared on Facebook seems to show the British political activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posing in a suit on a red carpet next to a man who resembles Cole Tomas Allen, the suspected gunman in the gala shooting on 25 April. A genuine image of him lying face down on the floor is also included in the post.

But the image supposedly showing Mr Allen with Tommy Robinson isn’t real, and was made using AI.

It contains a SynthID invisible watermark, which is added to content created or altered with Google’s AI tools. We couldn’t find any examples of the image appearing online prior to the shooting, or any evidence that it is a real photograph.