Pictures of a young Zohran Mamdani with Jeffrey Epstein aren’t real

These images aren’t real and were made using artificial intelligence.

Fake viral images appear to show a young Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York, with the convicted sex offender Jeffrery Epstein. We’ve established that they were made with artificial intelligence.

These images have been spreading online since the US Department of Justice released more files related to Epstein, including an email to him from publicist Peggy Siegal which mentioned Mr Mamdani’s mother, the film director Mira Nair.

The email said: “Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair....etc.

“Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more...Hillary Swank and Gere at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportwear department”.

There is no suggestion that being named in the documents implies any wrongdoing and this email does not make any accusations about Ms Nair or provide any evidence of deeper connections to Epstein. Ms Nair directed the film Amelia in 2009, which starred Hilary Swank and Richard Gere.