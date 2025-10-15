Photo of person taped to bin is performance art, and nothing to do with ‘Antifa’

False. The image actually shows a piece of performance art in Berlin from 2015 and has nothing to do with ‘Antifa’.

A photo shows an “Antifa member” who has been taped to a bin by “patriots”.

A picture of a person taped to a bin has been widely shared on social media with claims it shows an “Antifa member”.

But the picture actually shows a piece of performance art showcased in Berlin in 2015.

It has nothing to do with ‘Antifa’, which is a catch-all term for a loosely affiliated group of far-left anti-fascism activists.

The image was shared out of context weeks after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating ‘Antifa’ as a “domestic terrorist organisation”.