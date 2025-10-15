Photo of person taped to bin is performance art, and nothing to do with ‘Antifa’

What was claimed
A photo shows an “Antifa member” who has been taped to a bin by “patriots”.
Our verdict
False. The image actually shows a piece of performance art in Berlin from 2015 and has nothing to do with ‘Antifa’.
A picture of a person taped to a bin has been widely shared on social media with claims it shows an “Antifa member”.
But the picture actually shows a piece of performance art showcased in Berlin in 2015.
It has nothing to do with ‘Antifa’, which is a catch-all term for a loosely affiliated group of far-left anti-fascism activists.
The image was shared out of context weeks after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating ‘Antifa’ as a “domestic terrorist organisation”.
This image has been debunked by fact checkers several times in recent years.
The original artist, Rallitox, posted on Instagram that the image has been “used countless times for memes, fake news and more”. We have matched the background of the image and this video to imagery on Google Street View to confirm they were taken in Berlin.
A video showing the person being taped to the bin is also available on YouTube.
We often see miscaptioned images and videos being shared widely on social media. Before reposting something you see, first consider whether it comes from a reliable and trustworthy source. Our toolkit and guide on how to check misleading images can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this picture is actually a piece of performance art from 2015 and has nothing to do with ‘Antifa’.
