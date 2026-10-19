Old video shared as French student protests
What was claimed
A video shows footage of the recent student protests in France.
Our verdict
This video is old and dates back to at least March 2023.
A video of police using shields and batons during a protest is circulating online with captions suggesting the footage shows the recent student protests in France.
But this video has actually been online since at least March 2023.
Students across France have been holding demonstrations against poor classroom conditions and underfunding in education since late September. Some protests have turned violent, with hundreds reportedly injured.
This clip was circulating before the riots and looting this weekend, and is unrelated to recent events. It has been online since at least March 2023, when there were nationwide protests in France against plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
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This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as missing context because this video was filmed in March 2023 and does not show the recent protests in France.
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