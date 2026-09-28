No, Japan has not introduced 'anti-Islam' laws

What was claimed
Japan has introduced new ‘anti-Islam’ laws banning halal food, mosques, burqas and the Islamic call to prayer.
Our verdict
False. Japan has not done this, and its constitution guarantees religious freedom. A video shared alongside the claims is unrelated, showing parliament's dissolution for a general election.
False claims about new ‘anti-Islam’ laws in Japan are circulating again in the UK.
Posts shared online highlight a list of alleged bans targeting the practice of Islam, encompassing halal food, mosques, burqas and the call to prayer.
This is false. The Religious Affairs Division of the Agency for Cultural Affairs in Japan told Japanese fact checkers that the claims were not accurate, in part because Article 20 of the Constitution of Japan states that “Freedom of religion is guaranteed to all.”
One Facebook post shows an image of Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with overlaid text stating: “BREAKING: JAPAN'S NEW ANTI-ISLAM LAWS SEND SHOCKWAVES: Halal - BANNED Mosques - BANNED Call to prayer - BANNED Burka - BANNED”.
Factcheckers at the Japan Fact Check Center, AFP and Reuters have also debunked the claims a number of times.
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Video shows a completely different event
Several Facebook posts containing the claims also shared a clip from earlier this year showing the then-Speaker of the House of Representatives addressing the Japanese Parliament, and members of the chamber applauding.
The footage has been taken out of context, however. It actually shows the dissolution of Japan’s lower house for a general election. A Google reverse image search shows widespread coverage of the event, which took place on 23 January 2026.
We have previously fact checked similar false claims about restrictions on Islam in Japan. Claims like this can spread quickly and may cause people to form beliefs based on inaccurate information. Our toolkit can help you decide whether a claim is based on trustworthy sources.