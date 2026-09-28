No, Japan has not introduced 'anti-Islam' laws

False. Japan has not done this, and its constitution guarantees religious freedom. A video shared alongside the claims is unrelated, showing parliament's dissolution for a general election.

Japan has introduced new ‘anti-Islam’ laws banning halal food, mosques, burqas and the Islamic call to prayer.

False claims about new ‘anti-Islam’ laws in Japan are circulating again in the UK.

Posts shared online highlight a list of alleged bans targeting the practice of Islam, encompassing halal food, mosques, burqas and the call to prayer.

This is false. The Religious Affairs Division of the Agency for Cultural Affairs in Japan told Japanese fact checkers that the claims were not accurate, in part because Article 20 of the Constitution of Japan states that “Freedom of religion is guaranteed to all.”