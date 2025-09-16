Video of mass funeral following Afghanistan earthquake is probably AI

A video being shared on social media with claims it shows a mass funeral taking place following a recent earthquake in Afghanistan is not real, and was most likely generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The clip appears to show hundreds of bodies wrapped in white shrouds being carried on a street, with overlaid text that Google translates as “Kanar” in Pashto.

On 31 August a 6.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kunar, a province in northeastern Afghanistan. It’s been reported that more than 2,000 people were killed and thousands of homes and other buildings were destroyed.

However, there are a number of clues that the video claiming to show a mass funeral for victims of the earthquake isn’t real.