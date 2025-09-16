Video of mass funeral following Afghanistan earthquake is probably AI

What was claimed
A video shows a mass funeral in Kunar province, Afghanistan, following a recent earthquake.
Our verdict
This is probably AI-generated.
A video being shared on social media with claims it shows a mass funeral taking place following a recent earthquake in Afghanistan is not real, and was most likely generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The clip appears to show hundreds of bodies wrapped in white shrouds being carried on a street, with overlaid text that Google translates as “Kanar” in Pashto.
On 31 August a 6.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kunar, a province in northeastern Afghanistan. It’s been reported that more than 2,000 people were killed and thousands of homes and other buildings were destroyed.
However, there are a number of clues that the video claiming to show a mass funeral for victims of the earthquake isn’t real.
For example, around five seconds into the clip a figure on the left of the crowd appears to transform into a different person, before dissolving into the background. In addition, parts of the crowd appear to be flowing in different directions, and some parts appear blurry.
The clip has previously circulated on social media alongside claims it shows a mass funeral in Buner, Pakistan following floods last month.
As AI technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, it’s becoming harder to differentiate between real and fake content online. Our blog has tips on what to look out for if you suspect something may have been created with AI.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because this clip isn’t real and was probably created with AI.
