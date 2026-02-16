AI-generated image of Jeffrey Epstein ‘alive in Tel Aviv’ circulates online

False. This image isn’t real and was made using artificial intelligence. Jeffrey Epstein is dead.

A widely shared image that social media users are claiming shows Jeffrey Epstein alive and walking down a street in Tel Aviv, Israel, is fake and was made using artificial intelligence (AI).

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. When Full Fact put the image into Google’s reverse image search, it flagged that it was “made with Google AI”, meaning it was generated or edited with one of several Google AI products.