Clip from 2023 Nepal plane accident shared as footage from recent Air India crash

A clip is being shared on social media with claims it shows footage from the London-bound plane that crashed in Ahmedabad in India on 12 June, but it actually shows a 2023 plane crash in Nepal.

The footage (WARNING: very distressing content) shows the view from a plane window before the camera turns to show the man filming and other passengers inside the cabin. The footage then becomes shaky, obscured and filled with flames. Shouting can be heard towards the end of the clip and a music track has been added to the footage.

Text overlaid on the footage says: “Live footage inside Ahmedabad plane crash”, and it was shared with the caption: “#airindia #ahmedabad #airindiacrash #india”.

All but one of the 242 people onboard flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London died yesterday when it crashed shortly after take off. At least eight people who weren’t onboard were reportedly killed on the ground. The cause of the crash is not yet clear and at the time of writing one black box has been recovered (a commercial plane typically has two black boxes).

While the clip shared on social media does sadly show a fatal plane crash, it is not from the recent incident in India, as claimed in the post.

The clip actually comes from a Yeti Airlines flight 691 that crashed on approaching Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on 15 January 2023. None of the 72 people on board survived the crash, which was Nepal’s deadliest air disaster in more than 30 years.

The clip was filmed by one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, whose friends and family reportedly confirmed to local reporters that they watched the livestream on his Facebook account.

While officials in Nepal did not comment on the footage, a former lawmaker in Nepal, Abhishek Pratap Shah, reportedly told Indian news channel NDTV that rescuers had recovered a phone with this footage on it from the plane’s wreckage.

We often see miscaptioned images and videos circulate on social media around significant news stories like this. It’s important to consider whether content shows what it claims to be before sharing it online. Our guides on identifying misleading images and videos can help you to do this.