Video shows Muslim women queuing for a clothing sale, not free childcare

This is false. The video actually shows the women waiting to enter a pop-up sale for a modest clothing brand in Amsterdam.

A video shows a long queue of Muslim women in the Netherlands who are waiting to enroll their children into free daycare provided by the state.

A video being shared widely online wrongly claims it shows “a queue of all Muslim Women waiting to enroll their children for FREE Daycare” in the Netherlands.

The social media posts show a sped up clip of a person walking past a long queue of women outdoors, who are mostly wearing hijabs, lining up to enter the doors of a large building.

It’s been shared with a caption which says European governments are giving free state welfare to “Africans and Muslims outside the EU”, and suggests the video shows only Muslim parents waiting to sign up for subsidised childcare in a Dutch neighbourhood.

But this isn’t right. Full Fact found the same video was originally shared by modest clothing brand Oemaayah, thanking people for showing up to its recent sample sale in Amsterdam. This was the earliest version we could find online, posted to Instagram on September 20.

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Earlier posts on the clothing brand’s social media said that the sale would take place on 19 September at an event space in Amsterdam-West. Google Street View images of the venue also appear to match up with the large building shown in the miscaptioned videos.

Oemaayah has confirmed to Reuters that the video shows a queue of visitors waiting to enter their sale event. Full Fact has also contacted the clothing brand for comment.

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