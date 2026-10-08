Old video of Israeli basketball player on plane shared with false claims it shows Flydubai attack aftermath

What was claimed A video shows a man playing music on a speaker and passengers clapping and filming after the attack on an Israel-bound Flydubai flight where a pilot was attacked. Our verdict False. The video has been online since at least August 2025.

A video has been shared online supposedly showing passengers celebrating after surviving an incident on an Israel-bound Flydubai flight last week where one pilot attacked the other. But the clip is at least a year old and unrelated. The video shows a man walking down the aisle of a plane carrying a speaker playing ‘Am Yisrael Chai’, which translates to ‘The People of Israel Live’, while other passengers clap and film on their phones.

The caption of one version shared on Facebook over 600 times claims the video shows “partying on the flight home to Israel” after the incident. We found the clip was posted by the Israeli media outlet Sports 5, in August 2025. The video’s caption, translated from Hebrew by Google, says “Don't take a sleeping pill: this is what it's like to be on a plane with [basketball player] Yam Madar”.

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